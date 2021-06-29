Delta lawmaker, Ogba, slumps, dies

A lawmaker representing Isoko South Constituency I in the Delta State House of Assembly, Mr. Kenneth Ogba, has died.

This came five months after his counterpart representing Isoko North and the Majority Leader, Hon. Tim Owhefere, passed on. Ogba slumped and was rushed to Mary Martha Hospital, Oleh in Isoko South Local Government Area.

He was confirmed dead by the doctor on duty. He was a former supervisory councillor in Isoko South Local Government Area.

The late lawmaker hailed from Oleh, the administrative headquarters of the local government area.

His body was deposited in a mortuary in Oleh. Ogba’s wife was reportedly hospitalised after she received the news of the death of her husband.

