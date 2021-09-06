Delta LG chair wades into NPDC/ Elcrest crisis with host communities

Following the 14-day ultimatum handed over to the management of NPDC/ Elcrest Joint Venture Oil CompanyLimitedtoaddress a 7-point demand by Egbema YouthsCouncil(EYC) inWarri North Local Government Area of Delta State recently, SmartAsekutu, chairmanof the council, has waded into the matter to calm the youth.

He also called on the oil company to respect the GMoUs it signed with the communities and other corporate social responsibilities due to them.

Egbema Youth Council in a press statement signed by its President-General, Ebidouwei M. Miyenpirigha, Engr. Lawoni G. Dumofaye, Secretary-General, Governor Ekpokeme, National Public Relations Officer, had issued a 14-day ultimatum within which the oil company should meet a 7-point demand made on behalf of the communities or risks shutting down its operation in the area.

The 7-point demandmade by the youth body include an upward review of the numbers and stipends for the award of the scholarship quota base, for secondary, undergraduatesandbyextension post-graduates level in accordance with “Article 2.1 sub-section B)” of the GMoU betweenNPDC/ElcrestNigeriaLimitedJointVentureand hostand imparted communities in OML40.

Like this: Like Loading...