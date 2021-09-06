News

Delta LG chair wades into NPDC/ Elcrest crisis with host communities

Posted on Author Ola James WARRI Comment(0)

Following the 14-day ultimatum handed over to the management of NPDC/ Elcrest Joint Venture Oil CompanyLimitedtoaddress a 7-point demand by Egbema YouthsCouncil(EYC) inWarri North Local Government Area of Delta State recently, SmartAsekutu, chairmanof the council, has waded into the matter to calm the youth.

 

He also called on the oil company to respect the GMoUs it signed with the communities and other corporate social responsibilities due to them.

 

Egbema Youth Council in a press statement signed by its President-General, Ebidouwei M. Miyenpirigha, Engr. Lawoni G. Dumofaye, Secretary-General, Governor Ekpokeme, National Public Relations Officer, had issued a 14-day ultimatum within which the oil company should meet a 7-point demand made on behalf of the communities or risks shutting down its operation in the area.

 

The 7-point demandmade by the youth body include an upward review of the numbers and stipends for the award of the scholarship quota base, for secondary, undergraduatesandbyextension post-graduates level in accordance with “Article 2.1 sub-section B)” of the GMoU betweenNPDC/ElcrestNigeriaLimitedJointVentureand hostand imparted communities in OML40.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Alleged N248m fraud: Nasarawa Assembly to appeal judgement

Posted on Author Cheke Emmanuel LAFIA

The Speaker, Nasarawa State House of Assembly, Hon.Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi has said that the House would appeal the judgement nullifying the indictment of the former Secretary to the Government of the state (SSG), Alhaji Aliyu Ahmed Tijani over alleged N248.5 million unaccounted funds for school projects in the state.   He made this known on […]
News

Sagay, Ahamba, Olorundare: £4.5m Ibori loot belongs to Delta

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani Abuja

The £4.5 million allegedly looted by former Governor of Delta State, Chief James Ibori, and stashed in the United Kingdom (UK), belongs to the oil-rich state, and must be so designated. Chairman, Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC), Prof. Itsey Sagay, Chief Mike Ahamba, and Mr. Israel Olorundare – all of whom are Senior Advocates […]
News

Obaseki: I’m not in govt for fame, money, but to serve

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has said that politicians should prioritise the vehicle of governance that will benefit the people, adding that political leaders must remain selfless for the country to attain its full potential. The governor, who spoke in Benin, the state capital, while addressing journalists, said he was not in government to […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica