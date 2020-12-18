Delta LG polls: APC gives free nomination forms as PDP rejects automatic ticket

Ahead of the March 6, 2021 Local Government Council polls in Delta State, the All Progressives Congress (APC) has approved the free issuance of expressions of Interest and Nomination forms to all interested aspirants of the party.

Meanwhile, all aspirants that had already paid to the APC account were said to have besieged the APC Secretariat with evidence of bank details for refund of their payment. This came barely 24 hours after a group, under the aegis of the Natives of Ughelli North, in a jointly signed statement by its President, Mr. Daniel Awusa and Secretary, Mr. Olokpa Felix, directed 10 PDP chieftains in the state, including the Chief of Staff, Government House, Olorogun David Edevbie, the former Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Hon. Festus Ovie Agas, the House of Assembly member representing the area, Hon. Samuel Mariere and the Commissioner for Higher Education, Prof. Patrick Muoboghare, to stay in Asaba until the election senatoriis over.

They were accused of not providing a level playground for all the aspirants, but are scheming to return the incumbent chairman at all cost. Already, the crisis of imposition of candidates and hijacking of PDP primary elections were said to have triggered acrimony in Oshimili South, Oshimili North, Isoko South, Isoko North, Ethiope West, Patani and three other council areas. But, the state PDP Publicity Secretary, Dr. Ifeanyi Osuoza, who refuted the claims that 16 serving council Chairmen havd been granted waivers to return unopposed, said such a claim was not true.

“Any aspirant interested in contesting the LGA elections must pass through the normal and approved regulations. There is no waiver for anyone and no automatic ticket for anyone,” Osuoza said. The APC Chairman for the Caretaker Committee in the state, Prophet Jones Erue said in Asaba yesterday that ‘Option A4’ would be adopted to select the flag bearers.

