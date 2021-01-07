News

Delta LG polls: Fresh crisis rocks APC, PDP

Fresh crisis has hit the Delta State chapters of the All Progressive Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) over the imposition of candidates in the forthcoming local government council elections in the state.

While APC in Aniocha South Local Government Area had suspended the state leader, Chief Hyacinth Enuha, over alleged imposition of candidates for the election, the council’s PDP similarly accused the father of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of super-imposing names of candidates for the election. Also suspended is Aniocha South LGA is the Chairman of the party in the area, Mr. John Ekwuyasi.

A statement signed by the party stakeholders in Ward 03 in Ogwashi-Uku yesterday accused Enuha and Ekwuyasi of clandestine anti-party activities capable of throwing the party into disrepute. But in a swift reaction, the Chairman of Forum of APC Chairmen in Delta North senatorial district, Robinson Izu, supported by the embattled Ekwuyasi, described the purported suspension as a “nullity and of no consequence.”

Izu, in a statement issued on behalf of Delta North APC Caretaker Committee Chairmen, yesterday said that those who carried out the purported suspension were enemies of peace and progress, insisting that Enuha has been the backbone of the party in the senatorial district.

“While we know that their action is of no consequence whatsoever, it is important that we lend our voices as the custodians of the Delta North Senatorial District grassroots,” he noted. Meanwhile, the PDP i the LGA has also run into crisis after the endorsement of Mr. Peter Sorokwu, as the party’s flag bearer for the councillorship position was substituted based on alleged order by the governor’s father, which was routed through the state chairman of the party, Chief Kingsley Esiso, with an unpopular, but ‘preferred candidate.’ Izu, therefore, called on the caretaker committee chairman of the APC in the state, Jones Erue, to act fast, and bring sanity to the party in the Delta North area, which had been turned into a fiefdom of recklessness by some selfish individuals.

