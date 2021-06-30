News

Delta local content agency set up to enhance industrialisation – DG

Director-General of the newly established Delta Local Content Agency, Dr. Morris Idiovwa has said the state government decided to establish the agency to enhance the industrialization drive of the state Governor, Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa. Idiovwa made this clarification during a press briefing held at the Government House, Annex, Warri, Delta State. According to Idiovwa, “the Agency was created on the 15 day of September, 2020, pursuant to the Delta State Local Content Agency Law, 2020.” He said the functions of the agency includes aiding local indigenous companies to exploit local opportunities while staying competitive and also organizing specialized programs and training for entrepreneurship development, including start-up, establishment and economic empowerment of community contractors and workers. Idiovwa also noted that the establishment of the agency became imperative due to the coastal nature of the state which plays host to several extractive industries.

