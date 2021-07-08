News

Delta local content agency to enhance industrialisation – Idiovwa

Posted on Author Ola James Comment(0)

The Delta State Local Content Agency, established by the state government, has restated its commitment to further enhance the industrialisation drive of the state as one of the cardinal goals of the Governor Ifeanyi Okowa led administration. This was disclosed yesterday by the Director General of the agency, Dr. Morris Idiovwa, while addressing journalists in Warri, where he said that the agency was set up in September 2020 pursuant to the Delta State Local Content Agency Law, 2020.

According to him, the es-tablishment of the agency became imperative as Delta State, due to its coastal nature, plays host to several extractive industries as this will further enhance the industrialisation drive of Governor Okowa’s administration. He further disclosed that the agency would function to aid local indigenous companies to exploit local opportunities while being competitive, as well as organising specialised programmes and training for entrepreneurship development such as start-up businesses, establishment and economic empowerment of community contractors and workers.

He further added that the agency would coordinate and embark on programmes that would promote and increase indigenous local content in the operation of companies in the state. Idiovwa noted: “The agency will also work to facilitate the provision of local content jobs and project partnership through a network of local, national, international organisations and agencies, as well as private sector organisations, community-based and civil society organisations in the state.”

Our Reporters

Leave a Reply

