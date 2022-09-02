Metro & Crime

Delta: Man kills girl, 11, while testing his gun, 3 robbers arrested, gun recovered

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh Comment(0)

Detectives of the Delta State Police Command have arrested one Ogaga Kome 26, for allegedly shooting and killing one Hossanna Merritt, 11, while testing his locally, made gun in his house in the Ozoro area of the state. In a statement yesterday, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Bright Edafe said, following a report received by the DPO Ozoro Police Station on August 22, one Ogaga Kome, a 26 years-old man, while testing his locally made gun in his house allegedly shot and killed one Hossanna Merritt 11 years-old in Ozoro, and fled immediately after the incident.

The Command alerted members of the public on the incident and solicited for information that will aid the arrest of the suspect. While, on August 30, at about 13:5pm a well-meaning individual who is also a relative of the suspect brought him to the station and the suspect is presently in custody and investigation was ongoing. Also detectives attached to the command have arrested three suspected armed robbers and recovered a pistol from them. It was learnt that on August 25, one unregistered motorcycle was stolen and was reported by an indigene of Onicha-Uku to Isseluku-Uku Police Station. On the strength of the complaint, the DPO Issele-Uku detailed detectives to investigate it. Edafe said an intelligence led investigation culminated in the arrest of the prime suspect, one Iyegbunuwe Oluchukwu of Issele-Uku.

Edafe said the suspect led the detectives to the hideout of other suspects at Onicha-Ugbo in Aniocha North Local Government Area, where two other suspects, one Okwudili Ozah and Esther Nwoko were arrested and one English revolver pistol with 15 rounds of live ammunition, and six expended ammunition were recovered. The spokesperson however said the suspects allegedly stole the motorcycle at gunpoint and it’s suspected to be in the possession of one of their accomplice Chidinma Nwoko, the husband to Esther.

 

Our Reporters

