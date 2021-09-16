Delta, MAN partner on youths’ entrepreneurial acquisition

The Delta State government has expressed genuine intention in partnering the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) in developing the skills of youths in the state in entrepreneurial acquisition. Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, who received the executive members of the association for Edo/Delta, led by their Chairman, Mr Okwara Udensi in Asaba, yesterday said they had contributed to the economic growth of the state and Nigeria. He assured them that the state would partner the group to train youths in the state on relevant skills.

He said the state government had harmonised taxes to relieve them of multiple taxes. He said: “There is no doubt that you are definitely stakeholders in our partnership through the taxes and levies that we generate from you across the state. “I am particularly thrilled with the need to partner in entrepreneurship skills development and hope that the Ministry of Trade and Investments as well as Office of Chief Economic Adviser should look into the possibility of a partnership as soon as possible.”

