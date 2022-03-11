Delta: Military deactivates 30 illegal refineries in 2 weeks – DHQ

The Defence Headquarters yesterday said troops of Operation Delta Safe have discovered and deactivated no fewer than 30 illegal crude oil refining sites in Rivers, Bayelsa, Delta and Abia states. The Director, Defence Media Operations, Major- General Bernard Onyeuko, announced this in Abuja yesterday while briefing newsmen on the on-going military operations across the country. Onyeuko noted that the operations were conducted in the last two weeks in the South-South geo-political zone of the country, saying 29 cooking ovens, nine receivers, 12 coolants, 73 storage metal tanks, 248 polythene bags, 16 boilers, pumping machines, 14 wooden boats and 29 dugout pits were destroyed during the operations. According to him, two speed boats, four trucks, one bus, 44 drums of AGO, three outboard engines, one Beretta pistol, three locally made pistols and eight explosive devices have been evacuated by the troops.
Related Articles
Nnamdi Kanu: Apologise to Nigeria, Malami, Coalition tells disgraced Canadian Minister
The Coalition for Truth and Justice (CTJ) has called on Kelechi Madu, the suspended Minister of Justice and Solicitor-General of the Government of Alberta in Canada to apologise to the Nigerian government and the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami over his utterances following the re-arrest of the leader of the […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
CALL FOR PANTAMI’S RESIGNATION: ATTEMPT TO DERAIL NIGERIA PROGRESS
The Civil Society Forum has been inundated with calls and messages regarding the devious, blackmailing and political plots ongoing to oust the Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Sheik Isa Pantami over religious views he expressed as a young cleric. Worse still, a minority opinion asked the Minister to resign over unsubstantiated allegations of links […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Experts: Omicron replicating faster in the air than Delta variant
As the COVID-19 Omicron variant now in 89 countries continues to spread, experts in the health sector have expressed fears that both the Omicron and the Delta variants of COVID-19 combined, could give way to a more deadly variant. A Public Health expert, Dr. Samuel Eleojo, who raised concerns that the Omicron variant has shown […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)