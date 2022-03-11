Delta: Military deactivates 30 illegal refineries in 2 weeks – DHQ

The Defence Headquarters yesterday said troops of Operation Delta Safe have discovered and deactivated no fewer than 30 illegal crude oil refining sites in Rivers, Bayelsa, Delta and Abia states. The Director, Defence Media Operations, Major- General Bernard Onyeuko, announced this in Abuja yesterday while briefing newsmen on the on-going military operations across the country. Onyeuko noted that the operations were conducted in the last two weeks in the South-South geo-political zone of the country, saying 29 cooking ovens, nine receivers, 12 coolants, 73 storage metal tanks, 248 polythene bags, 16 boilers, pumping machines, 14 wooden boats and 29 dugout pits were destroyed during the operations. According to him, two speed boats, four trucks, one bus, 44 drums of AGO, three outboard engines, one Beretta pistol, three locally made pistols and eight explosive devices have been evacuated by the troops.

