Delta monarch gets staff of office

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State has presented a staff of office to HRM Sunday Odogu Okpurhe Uduaka 1, the Ovie of Mosogar Kingdom. The monarch is a retired Assistant Controller General of Customs in Ethiope West Local Government Area of Delta State. Speaking at the event, the governor who was represented by his Deputy, Barr Kingsley Otuaro, charged the new monarch to uphold the sanctity of the position to promote integrity of the stool. He advised the people of Mosogar not to relent in giving the monarch the deserved support. “The king is one of you and I therefore call on every son and daughter of the Mosogar Kingdom to work together with the Ovie to have a sustainable peace and progress of the kingdom. “I have no doubt in my mind that the institution of the kingdom has great significance on the people of Mosogar kingdom and as such, you will have to strive to promote the integrity of the stool by bestowing on the royal majesty the respects he truly deserves.”
