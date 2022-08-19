Delta monarch laments wave of insecurity

Worried by the spate of insecurity in the country, Pere of Akugbene Mein Kingdom in Bomadi Local Government Area of Delta State, His Royal Majesty, Pere S. P. Luke Kalanama, yesterday lamented the high wave of insecurity in the country, calling on President Muhammadu Buhari to wake and tackle the challenge.

The traditional ruler in a chat with our Correspondent at his palace, decried the level of insecurity in the country, saying if nothing is done to stop it, soon Nigerians may no longer be able to sleep. Expressing concern on the issue, the monarch said the level of insecurity in the country was frightening as it is now in the front burner in the media across Nigeria and the globe.

According to the royal father, who is also the first vice chairman of the Delta State Council of Traditional Rulers, there is no responsible Nigerian that is not worried about the rising insecurity situation today. “We are all disturbed by the wave of banditry, kidnapping and killings all over Nigeria. As a monarch, I am worried because as a custodian of the people and the culture, I don’t have any other place to call home

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...