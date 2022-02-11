Delta monarchs at ‘war’ over boundary dispute

Crisis has broken out between the monarch of Ogwashi- Uku, Obi Ifechukwui Okonjo in Aniocha South Local Government Area and the traditional ruler of Ibusa, Obi L.C Nwaoboshi in Oshimili North Local Government Area of Delta State, over the boundary land of the Naval Univer- sity, also referred to as Admiralty University. This face-off was coming against the backdrop of the territorial expansion embarked upon by the Ibusa indigenes to the parcel of land around and adjacent to the budding Asaba International Airport. The monarch of Ogwashi- Uku, who claimed that the size of his kingdom measures 50m×50m, however, accused Ibusa indigenes of parading ‘bogus litigation plans’ to indiscriminately encroach on the land as far as the Delta State Polytechnics in Ogwashi-Uku. He expressed dismay that the indigenes of Ibusa , who in ancient times referred to as ‘servants of Ogwashi-Uku’ are now claiming supremacy over their landlord. He said: ”Right now, we are at war with Ogwashi- Uku people. They don’t want to respect the institution. Meanwhile, because of greed, they want to take over what does not belong to them.
