Delta monarchs at war over ‘first class’ classification

There was uneasy calm within the rank and file of the Delta State Traditional Rulers’.Council yesterday over who among them is to be classified as a first class monarch in the state.

The crisis was allegedly triggered by the Dein of Agbor over his comment on the classification of kings in the state.

The Dein was attacked by the council for referring to himself and the Olu of Warri as the only first-class monarchs recognized by the Federal government in Delta State in a recent newspaper report.

But the council took exception from the outburst of the Dein and wondered why he failed to seek more clarification to be educated on how kings are graded in the state before making such comment.

The council at its monthly meeting at their secretariat in Asaba, the state capital, led by the Chairman of the Council, HRM Dr. E O Efeizomor II, the Obi of Owa; his Vice Chairman, HRM Maj Gen Felix Mujakperuo (rtd), Orhue I, Orodje of Okpe, and the 2nd Vice-Chairman, HRM S P L Kalanama VIII, the Pere of Akugbene-Mein, frowned at the Dein and cautioned him against such divisive tendencies.

The council did not picked holes in the Dein’s assertion but unanimously condemned his action in a jointly signed communiqué to reject his outburst.

Their rejoinder entitled ‘The unfortunate and the regrettable claim of being a firstclass king in Delta state by the Dein of Agbor”, degraded the Dein to an Obi.

They said the lawful title of the king is Obi of Agbor and not the Dein of Agbor as the public was being misinformed.

The Monarchs also used the occasion to laud Governor Okowa’s developmental strides in the state for providing democratic dividend to the three senatorial districts of the state.

They urged the state government to consider the creation of local government monitoring project performance committee to ensure effectiveness in projects delivery.

Like this: Like Loading...