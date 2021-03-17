News

Delta monarch’s kidnap, murder case: Judge orders journalists out from court

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole Comment(0)

A Justice of the Delta State High Court, Ibusa in Oshimili North Local Government Area of the state, Justice M. O. Omovie yesterday chased journalists out of the court room during the hearing of the murder case of the Obi of Ubulu-Uku Kingdom, HRM Ofuue Akaeze III. The monarch was abducted by a four-man gang of kidnappers five years ago and was killed by his abductors.

The abductors, who are suspected Fulani herdsmen, were arrested in one of the northern states after detectives trailed and tracked them with the victim’s phones and brought them back to Asaba. At the resumed hearing of the suit No: A/20C/2017 and A/198/2017 between the state and Jamilu Ahmed, Suleiman Musa, Omoru Muhammed and one Garuba at Ibusa yesterday, the Presiding Justice Omovie, who was uncomfortable with the presence of the media, directed a female court officer to order the journalists already seated in the courtroom to leave. She said: “Who is from NTA (Nigerian Television Authority); DBS (Delta Broadcasting Service) here? Where are the other journalists? The Judge has said that you people should go out until you get clearance from the state’s Chief Judge to cover the proceedings.”

