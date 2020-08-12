Delta: Motorcyclist brutalises, rapes 26-year-okd lady

A commercial motorcyclist otherwise called Okada rider has allegedly brutalised and raped a female passenger at Idumuine quarters in Isselu-Uku Local Government Area of Delta State.

The 26-year-old victim, Nwamaka (surname withheld), was on her way to church on Sunday when the motorcyclist pounced on her. The New Telegraph learnt that the motorcycle rider suddenly changed direction to an unknown destination through a bush path where he brutalised the victim for resisting him and raped her.

The suspect used planks to beat Nwamaka. He also injured the victim with a machete before violating her. The suspect, thereafter, left Nwamaka in the bush, Men of the Isselu-Uku vigilante, who rescued the victim, rushed her to the community. She was later transferred to the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Asaba, for treatment. A member of the vigilante (name withheld) in Asaba yesterday said the victim was rescued in a critical condition.

He said: “The victim was at the point of death. He beat her with clubs to weaken her. Thank God they did not kill her and remove vital organs from her body.” The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Onome Onovwakpoyeya, confirmed the rape at the command headquarters yesterday. She said the suspect had been arrested at his hideout in the commun

