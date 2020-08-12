Metro & Crime

Delta: Motorcyclist brutalises, rapes 26-year-okd lady

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole ASABA Comment(0)

A commercial motorcyclist otherwise called Okada rider has allegedly brutalised and raped a female passenger at Idumuine quarters in Isselu-Uku Local Government Area of Delta State.

 

The 26-year-old victim, Nwamaka (surname withheld), was on her way to church on Sunday when the motorcyclist pounced on her. The New Telegraph learnt that the motorcycle rider suddenly changed direction to an unknown destination through a bush path where he brutalised the victim for resisting him and raped her.

 

The suspect used planks to beat Nwamaka. He also injured the victim with a machete before violating her. The suspect, thereafter, left Nwamaka in the bush, Men of the Isselu-Uku vigilante, who rescued the victim, rushed her to the community. She was later transferred to the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Asaba, for treatment. A member of the vigilante (name withheld) in Asaba yesterday said the victim was rescued in a critical condition.

 

He said: “The victim was at the point of death. He beat her with clubs to weaken her. Thank God they did not kill her and remove vital organs from her body.” The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Onome Onovwakpoyeya, confirmed the rape at the command headquarters yesterday. She said the suspect had been arrested at his hideout in the commun

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Pastor impregnates teenage siblings, gets victims’ parents’ blessing

Posted on Author Patience Agbo

A mild-drama played out at the Oshodi area of Lagos State when policemen attached to the Makinde Police Station went to arrest Pastor Nduka Anyanwu (28) of the Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Evangelical Church, Ogunoloko Parish, for allegedly impregnating two sisters, aged 13 and 17. The victims’ mother, Amaka Onyeji, rather than be happy over the […]
Metro & Crime

Clerics, parents, police boost rape, child abuse –Advocate

Posted on Author JULIANA FRANCIS

Mr. Ebenezer Omejalile is the secretary and operations manager of Advocates for Children and Vulnerable Persons Network (ACVPN). In this interview with JULIANA FRANCIS, he reveals the challenges in combating rapists in Nigeria What does your job entail? I’m a social worker and master trainer in child protection and youth development. I’m a consultant to […]
Metro & Crime

Robbers storm Kwara hotel, kill one, injure manag

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni Ilorin

One person was feared killed during a robbery at the Stadium Hotel, Ilorin, Kwara State on Sunday night.   A witness said the yet-to-be-identified victim was a middle-aged man and was one of the customers of the hotel located on Sultan Road, off Taiwo Road. The witness said: “The robbers, numbering five and all wearing […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: