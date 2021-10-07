News

Delta: NGO awards N71m grants to firms to train 595 youths

Posted on Author Gabriel Choba Comment(0)

A Non-Governmental Organisation, under the aegis of the Foundation for Partnership Initiatives in Niger Delta (PIND) has awarded N71 million grants to nine companies to train 595 unemployed youths in Delta State on job creation and soft skills development.

The grants signing ceremony, which took place at the Bon Hyatti Hotel in Effurun, Delta State was performed by the Executive Director of PIND, Dr. Dara Akala; the Economic Development Manager, James Elekwachi, ans the Operations Manager, Florence Agbejule, along side the nine companies that were successful in the selection process.

The successful partnership companies include Amy6015 Global Enterprise, Asteven Rewwable Energy and Efficiency Academy Ltd, Agna Green Integrated Development Young Enterprenuer, Foto Afrik International, Nerd2 Factory Company, Olotu Square, Start Innovation Hub, The Footwear Academy and Azure and Gold.

