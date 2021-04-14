Delta: Nothing’ll stop Urhobo from producing next governor – Gbagi

A governorship aspirant under the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the forthcoming election in Delta State, Kenneth Olorogon Gbagi has said that that nothing will stop the Urhobo nation from producing the next governor of the state in 2023. Speaking yesterday in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State capital, during his familiarisation visit to the Urhobo people in the state, the former Minister of State for Education, therefore, called on the political class in Delta State to ensure that the Urhobo of the Delta Central Senatorial district produce the next governor in line with the zoning arrangement.

This is as Gbagi noted that he was an advocate of zoning arrangement that enhanced the emergence of former Governor James Ibori, his kinsman from Central Senatorial district; Emmanuel Uduaghan from Delta South, and the present Governor Ifeanyi Okowa from Delta North Senatorial district. While adding that it was only natural that the governorship position returned to the Urhobo, the governorship aspirant urged the Urhobo to continue praying for Governor Okowa to finish his tenure well and very strong. Gbagi, however, described Okowa as a very shrewd politician, who knows the contributions of the Urhobo towards his emergence as governor owed them a duty to return the governorship to them. He advised the Urhobo nation against being influenced by politicians that would mortgage their future and that of generation yet unborn by collectingmoneyduringtheparty primaries, lauding Okowa for the monumental transformation going on in the state.

