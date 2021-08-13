Delta NUJ chapel x-rays Okowa’s N425bn 2022 Budget

The Correspondents’ Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Delta State Council, has lauded the state government for taking proactive steps in approaching the 2022 budget proposal of N425 billion. This was as the chapel said that the attention the state Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, placed on capital projects over recurrent expenditure in the budget, was indicative of the desire of his administration’s commitment to finish strong in 2023.

The resolution was reached at the monthly congress of the chapel in Asaba yesterday. The Chairman of the chapel, Dominic Adewole, supported by his Secretary, Gospel Amaliamifeobu and 41 other members said the appraisal had become necessary at a time when most of his other governor colleagues pre-occupied themselves with 2023 politicking. According to the union, the consistent high regard the governor has for traditional institutions culminated in the relative peace and development the state has experienced since 2015. He said: “Delta State Government, led by Governor Okowa is very much concerned about the development of the state. His determination and style of blocking all areas of wastage and financial leakages has largely boosted the Governor’s SMART Agenda that metamorphosised into the Stronger Delta mantra.

He noted that the governor’s welfare programmes for citizens were demonstrated with the building and inauguration of the state-ofthe- art Secretariat for royal fathers in the state. The union, however, called on the Okowa-led administration to expedite action in the completion of the NUJ Secretariat along Mariam Babangida Way in Asaba, the state capital.

