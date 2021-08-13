News

Delta NUJ chapel x-rays Okowa’s N425bn 2022 Budget

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole Comment(0)

The Correspondents’ Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Delta State Council, has lauded the state government for taking proactive steps in approaching the 2022 budget proposal of N425 billion. This was as the chapel said that the attention the state Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, placed on capital projects over recurrent expenditure in the budget, was indicative of the desire of his administration’s commitment to finish strong in 2023.

The resolution was reached at the monthly congress of the chapel in Asaba yesterday. The Chairman of the chapel, Dominic Adewole, supported by his Secretary, Gospel Amaliamifeobu and 41 other members said the appraisal had become necessary at a time when most of his other governor colleagues pre-occupied themselves with 2023 politicking. According to the union, the consistent high regard the governor has for traditional institutions culminated in the relative peace and development the state has experienced since 2015. He said: “Delta State Government, led by Governor Okowa is very much concerned about the development of the state. His determination and style of blocking all areas of wastage and financial leakages has largely boosted the Governor’s SMART Agenda that metamorphosised into the Stronger Delta mantra.

He noted that the governor’s welfare programmes for citizens were demonstrated with the building and inauguration of the state-ofthe- art Secretariat for royal fathers in the state. The union, however, called on the Okowa-led administration to expedite action in the completion of the NUJ Secretariat along Mariam Babangida Way in Asaba, the state capital.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Court orders FG to pay Bayelsa govt $951m accrued revenue sum

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina Abuja

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja yesterday ordered the Federal Government to pay $951 million being the 13 per cent derivative sum due as arrears of revenue and payable to the Bayelsa State government.   The state government had, through a suit by its  counsel, Ken Njemanze (SAN), urged the court to compel the […]
News

Super Tucano jet’ll be game-changer in insurgency war, says Lawmaker

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo IBADAN

Vice Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Air Force, Abass Adigun, has expressed confidence that the 12 units of A-29 Super Tucano aircraft the Federal Government ordered from the United States of America will be the game changer in the battle against insurgency and other criminalities in the country.   Adigun, who made this known […]
News

Insecurity: 5 govs, 6 monarchs converge on Ibadan, call for end to open grazing

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo Ibadan

Six top traditional rulers from the South West states, as well as, five governors yesterday converged on the Oyo State Government Secretariat, Agodi, Ibadan and deliberated on the security situation in the region.   The governors – Gboyega Oyetola (Osun), Arakunrin Rotimi Akeredolu (Ondo), Kayode Fayemi (Ekiti) and Dapo Abiodun (Ogun) – were hosted by […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica