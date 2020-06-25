Delta: NUJ condemns closure of Ughelli Central Hospital

The Ughelli Correspondents Chapel of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) yesterday condemned the closure by the Delta State Government of Ughelli Central Hospital over COVID-19 pandemic scare.

The union in a communique issued after its statutory congress, maintained that the state government had no medical and moral justification to have shut down some departments of the hospital without providing alternative access to medicare for patients using the hospital.

Meanwhile, the communique, which was signed by the Chapel’s Acting Chairman, Sunday Apah and its Secretary, Matthias Ogbagah, reads in part: “We want to observe with great displeasure the sudden shutting down of important departments of the Ughelli Central Hospital by its management.

“The development, which has led to several deaths within the Ughelli and its environs in the past few days due to lack of access to medicare by the victims, has resulted in growing concerns by the residents, including members of this union.”

“During the weekend, a POS operator was shot in Ekiugbo, Ughelli and died of excessive bleeding after failing to secure medical attention as he was rejected in the private hospital he was rushed to due to the closure of the central hospital.

“We are not against the state’s government pro-activeness in trying to curtail the spread of the Coronavirus in the state, but sometimes our government seems to be hasty in making certain decisions. You don’t just close an entire central hospital without providing alternative access to medicare for the people, because doing so will lead to further deaths and endangering the people’s lives.

“This is because issues of health challenges are not things that could be postponed. Any little sickness can kill if not diagnosed and treated on time. So, shutting down the hospital completely is not in the health interest of the public.”

“It must also be noted that many of these persons being denied medicare are subscribers of the Delta State Health Insurance Scheme, and are still paying their subscriptions till date despite the COVID-19 scare.”

However, the congress also berated the state government for its failure to address the growing insecurity in the state despite several assurances it had made in recent times.

The congress, therefore, called on the state government to fulfill its primary democratic responsibilities to the citizens of the state, which is centered on security of lives and property of the people.

