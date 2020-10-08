News

Delta NUJ re-elects Ikeogwu chair for 3 years

The Delta State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) has re-elected Mr. Mike Ikeogwu as Chairman for a second term of three years. Ikeogwu was declared the winner of the state Council election held in Asaba on Tuesday by Godwin Okoh, the Chairman of the Credentials Committee. According to the chairman of the committee, Ikeogwu from the state-owned Pointer Newspapers scored 206 votes to defeat Churchill Oyowe of the state Information Chapel, who polled 202 votes.

The election, which was held under security watch by operatives from the Department State Service (DSS) and the police, had a total of 478 accredited members from the 15 Chapels under the state Council, who participated in the election. Ikeogwu, who was sworn in shortly after the announcement, called on his opponent and other members of the union to join hands with him to make the council stronger and united.

He said: “I want to thank everyone who has been part of the success of this election. Let me say here that there is no victor and no vanquished. We are all winners. I will like to use this medium to call on my opponents in this election to join hands with me to move the Council forward “The NUJ in Delta State is one big family. So, let us remain united and build a prosperous state council.”

