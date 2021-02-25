Delta: Obada’s son eyes governorship seat in 2023

The eldest son of late Major- General E. O. Obada (rtd), Olorogun Charles Obada has made his intention known to contest the governorship position under the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Delta State in 2023. Obada, who once contested for the governorship position in 2003 under the platform of Nigeria Advance Party (NAP) made his intention known at Agbarho, while addressing journalists during his 53rd birthday anniversary organised in his honour by his friends and associates. According to him, he has always desired to serve the peopleof thestateintheexecutive cadre as Local Government Chairman, Governor or President because that is where he can best utilise his service to the people.

“And, now that 2023 is around the corner, Delta State Government House is my target and I am doing that under the platform of the PDP,” he said. Obada, however, pointed out that going by the party zoning system, which was initiated by the former Governor of the state, Chief James Ibori, it is now the turn of Delta Central to produce the next governor of Delta State in 2023, stressing that any moment from now he would consult the party leaders across the state about his plans to contest the governorship seat.

While stating that his desire to run for the governorship seat of the state was because of his passion and determination to make life more meaningful for Delta people, he said: “Although it is a herculean task of which so many persons have indicated their interest to contest the governorship

Like this: Like Loading...