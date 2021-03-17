Metro & Crime

Delta oil spill: One dies, scores in hospital

One person has died as crude oil spill from a ruptured pipeline ravaged Polobubo-Tsekelewu communities in Warri North Local Government Area of Delta State. Several other people have been hospitalised. The pipeline belongs to the Nigeria Petroleum Development Company (NPDC)/ELCREST Joint Venture.

It is a major pipeline which transports crude oil from Opuama Flow Station in Oil Mining Lease (OML40). The spillage started a few days ago but no attention was paid to it, it assumed a dangerous dimension and resulted in the hospitalisation of many indigenes of the communities. The victim suffered complications in his artery after inhaling the smell of the oil spill and died. The President of Polobubo- Tsekelewu communities, Mr. Paul Toruwei, said in a statement yesterday that the incident had thrown the communities into grief.

