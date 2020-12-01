Delta: Okowa assents to N383bn 2021 budget

Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, yesterday assented to the state’s N383 billion 2021 Appropriation Bill, with the assurance that the state government would strive to recover from the economic challenges engendered by COVID-19 pandemic.

Okowa, while signing the bill yesterday in Asaba, the state capital, commended the state House of Assembly for speedy passage of the Bill and said that signing the budget with a month to the end of the year, would avail the state government the opportunity to further plan towards the implementation of the 2021 budget right from January 2021.

He also praised God for the warm working relationship between the executive and the legislature in the state, saying that the government would remain focused in implementing the budget as passed, for the benefit of the people of Delta State.

The governor said: “You have just witnessed my signing into law the 2021 Appropriation Bill, and as I said on October 27 during the presentation of the bill, there is no doubt that we are in very difficult times this year in the country and globally.

“And, with the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, it will create a further challenge for the recovery of the economy of the nation. “However, we are optimistic that in the 2021 fiscal year, things will gradually improve and we will be able to get back to the levels of infrastructural development and human capitaldevelopmentforourpeople.

“This is very necessary because there is a lot of pain; there is a lot of unemployment and our people are generally getting restive nationally and I pray that God will help us and this nation to rediscover ourselves, and to commit every work of our people, state and nation for the common good of all citizens.

“The budget is christened “Budget of Economic Recovery” because we are very much aware of the impact of COVID-19 pandemic, both on our health systems and economy of the country, which is still largely dependent on the oil economy.”

The governor, however, explained further that a lot was being done to grow the agricultural sector nationwide, including the state’s debt profile, but stated that the programme would take some time for it to manifest meaningfully.

According to Okowa, as long as we are still dependent mainly on the oil economy with the global pandemic, we definitely have a lot of shortfall, both in the prices and the volumes of oil that is being sold in the international market. He added: “This obviously impacted negatively on our budget in 2020 that we had to reduce our budget downward twice in the year.

“However, I want to use this medium to appreciate our various contractors, who have continued to remain in their various sites to work even when it is becoming increasingly difficult to make payments on contractual agreements already made with them.

“We will continue to be very responsible as a state and we will continue to work with them to deliver on our projects.”

The governor, who expressed delight that some of the key projects were still on course, including the new Secretariat Building, which is nearing completion and the Ughelli-Asaba Road dualisation, which would be completed in March 2022.

“I want to reassure you, Mr. Speaker and all people of Delta State that the executive will keep focus on the development of projects in the areas of roads, schools, health institutions and we will continue to stay on course in trying to create the enabling environment for businesses to thri

