Delta: Okowa pledges stronger partnership with military

Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, has pledged the state government’s continued partnership with the military and other security agencies in order to ensure peace and order in the state. The governor made the pledge yesterday, when the new General Officer Commanding (GOC), 6 Division, Nigerian Army, Port-Harcourt, Major Gen. Olubunmi Irefin, visited him at the Government House, Asaba, the state capital. Okowa, who charged the army to sustain the current peace and security in the Niger Delta region, added that the state government had over the years enjoyed a robust relationship with security agencies. According to him, the partnership between the state and security agencies had gone a long way in helping to ensure peace and security of lives and property, and also made Delta State investors’ destination.

“We are happy that sea piracy has reduced in Delta State and we pledge the support of the South-South states towards ensuring the protection of oil installations in the region,” Okowa added, saying: “I assure you of our cooperation at all times because we have had a very warm working relations with the division since inception.”

