News

Delta: Okowa pledges stronger partnership with military

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, has pledged the state government’s continued partnership with the military and other security agencies in order to ensure peace and order in the state. The governor made the pledge yesterday, when the new General Officer Commanding (GOC), 6 Division, Nigerian Army, Port-Harcourt, Major Gen. Olubunmi Irefin, visited him at the Government House, Asaba, the state capital. Okowa, who charged the army to sustain the current peace and security in the Niger Delta region, added that the state government had over the years enjoyed a robust relationship with security agencies. According to him, the partnership between the state and security agencies had gone a long way in helping to ensure peace and security of lives and property, and also made Delta State investors’ destination.

“We are happy that sea piracy has reduced in Delta State and we pledge the support of the South-South states towards ensuring the protection of oil installations in the region,” Okowa added, saying: “I assure you of our cooperation at all times because we have had a very warm working relations with the division since inception.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Asaba Airport set to resume operations

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Several months after it was shut down due to Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) pandemic which paralysed business and socio-economic activities across the globe, the Asaba International Airport in Delta State is set to resume flight operations. Secretary to Delta State Government, Mr. Chiedu Ebie, who disclosed this while inspecting the airport yesterday ahead of the resumption […]
News

FG unveils new digital cybersecurity centre

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe ABUJA

The Federal Government yesterday unveiled a new digital cybersecurity centre domiciled in the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA).   The centre that was unveiled by the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Ali Pantami, which was said to have been equipped with modern technology, would help to enhance national cybersecurity intelligence and also […]
News

NJC lists Justice Aboki, 3 others as nominees for Supreme Court

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina

The National Judicial Council (NJC) has recommended the Chairman and a member of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT), which upheld President Muhammadu Buhari’s second term election, Justice Mohammed L. Garba, for elevation to the Supreme Court bench. The two of them are Justice Garba (from the North-West geo-political zone) and Justice Abdu Aboki (North […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: