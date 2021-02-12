News

Delta, Ondo groups sue NDDC over abandoned projects

A group, the Advocate for Accountability and Good Governance (AAGG) has dragged the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) before the Federal High Court sitting in Asaba, the Delta State state capital, over abandoned seven projects in the state. This is as an Ondo-based group, the Great Patriots For Better Initiative (GPBI), berated the Niger Delta Development Commission over what it described as the staggering number of abandoned projects in many parts of the Commission’s mandate states in Ondo State and other Niger Delta region states. This was as the group reiterated that despite the huge budgetary allocations NDDC had been receiving, there is little or nothing to show for it, especially in Ondo State which occupied the fifth position among the nine Niger Delta states. Addressing newsmen yesterday in Akure, the state capital, on the development, the Executive Director of the group, Biyi Poroye disclosed that with the enormous resources abound within the mandate areas, the people have continued to live in terrible conditions.

