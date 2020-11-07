News

Delta orders compulsory immunisation against Yellow fever

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole Comment(0)

…confirms 22 deaths, 7 active cases

Delta State Government has declared that residents between nine and 44 years age bracket must get themselves immunised against the mysterious disease, which has killed over 22 persons in the state.

The disease hit two neighbouring communities -Uto-Ukpu and Idumesa in Ika axis of the state late last month, killed 22 with seven active cases. Victims of the disease, suspected to be yellow-fever, exhibited symptoms of headache, high temperature and feverish conditions before vomiting, with or without blood, and died of convulsion. The Commissioner for Health, Dr. Mordi Ononye, supported by his counterpart in Information, Mr. Charles Aniagwu; the Director-General of the state Orientation Agency, Mr. Eugene Uzum, officials of the Africa Centre for Disease Control (ACDC),Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and other epistemologists in Asaba yesterday said the samples collected have confirmed yellow-fever. He said further clarification samples have been sent to Dakar, Senegal for authentication of the disease.

He said: “We have taken miles of actions to keep the disease in check. Whatever that is needed to preserve the lives of our people will be done. Anyone between nine and 44 age bracket, who has not done immunisation in the past 10 years, should go without further delay.” He explained that the disease was transmitted by a particular type of mosquito and killed those susceptible to the virus. Uzum said the state will swing into immediate sensitisation campaign to give the challenge the needed response. On his part, Aniagwu said the state government would not allow the disease to escalate.

