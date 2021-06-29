Metro & Crime

Delta: Palace, houses, livestock farm razed over chieftaincy tussle

Palace, three houses, two vehicles and livestock farms were burnt during a renewed chieftaincy tussle at Ogwash-Uku kingdom in Aniocha South Local Government Area of Delta State.

 

The wife of the Odogwu (Warlord) of Ogwash-Uku, Chief Gabriel Ohai, was allegedly stripped by some youths of Azungwu quarters over the tussle.

Ohai’s palace was burnt while his valuables were looted over his alleged involvement in the crisis. At least 12 people were injured while the Odogwu and his family members were rendered homeless.

 

The Odogwu, who bemoaned his ordeal, said he narrowly escaped being killed by the youth who invaded his palace.

 

He said: “The police arrested one Ikechukwu Illoba who led the hoodlums to beat a 75-yearold man to death after an autopsy was conducted on him.”

 

Ohai said it was the suspect who raised the alarm which attracted the youth who mobilised to burn his palace as early as 6am. He said: “Immediately the police left with the suspect, the hoodlums moved to my house, pulled down my gate, fell my parameter fence and set my house ablaze.

 

“They stripped my wife naked. One attempted to rape her. They burnt my two vehicles. They moved to my farmyard, which is 20 kilometres away from where I live, and set the building on fire.”

 

Ohai said the workers’ quarters, including the livestock therein, over 3,000 birds, and 100 pigs were released into the forest.

 

He fingered one of the community chiefs and an Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) in Abuja, who hails from the kingdom, in the mayhem. But a youth from the Azungwu community, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said “the destruction was to register a point”.

 

He said the Odogwu palace and the monarch’s farm were burnt by youths loyal to rival chiefs. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Bright Edafe, confirmed the incident.

