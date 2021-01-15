Delta partners firm on transmission tower for industrial fabrication, others

The Delta State Government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with a private firm, the Enfrasco Limited, for the establishment of a Transmission Tower Manufacturing and Testing, Industrial Fabrication and Hot Dip Galvanisation Facility at Issele-Uku in Aniocha Local Government Area of the state.

The Chairman of the Delta State Investments Development Agency (DIDA), Paul Nmah and the Director- General of the Agency, Olorogun Lucky Oghene- Omoru joined by the Project Chairman/ Sponsor, Mr. Chukwuma Okolo; the Director of Enfrasco Limited,Mr. Afam Ozoekwem and the Legal Adviser, Mr. Godfrey Ogbolu signed the MoU to officially commence the initial process for the establishment of the facility. Nmah yesterday in Asaba, the state capital, said that the MoU was signed to signal the level of seriousness the state attached to people-oriented projects that will impact on the overall economy of the state.

He said: “A project of this magnitude will ensure revenue and employment generations which are key concerns of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa. He noted also that it will help in a long way in opening up the area to various opportunities that will elevate the living standard of the people.”

