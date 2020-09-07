Delta partners NEWMAP with N3.2bn on erosion projects

Delta State government and Nigerian Erosion Watershed Management Project (NEWMAP) have signed a N3.2 billion contract to end the perennial erosion problems in Obomkpa and Ukwunzu axis of Delta North council area of the state.

The gully erosion in Obomkpa would gulp N1.5 billion while N2.4 billion was estimated for the menace in Ukwunzu. Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Mr Chiedu Ebie, said the state satisgovernment had committed a counterpart funding of over N800 million to kick-start the projects.

The SSG lamented that the more than 100 gully erosion sites identified by NEWMAP through the Ministry of Environment in the state, had rendered many indigenes of the two towns homeless for decades.

He said: “As a responsive government, we will continue to attend to the needs of our citizens. In spite of the COVID-19 pandemic and the downturn in the economy, critical projects are on course to ameliorate the sufferings of the people

