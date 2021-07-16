Delta: Passengers flee as hoodlums sack motor park

Property and other valuables believed to worth millions of Naira were yesterday razed at Oleh Motor Park, Isoko South Local Government Area of Delta State by suspected tricycle riders. When the New Telegraph visited the park, some members of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) were seen around the burnt building and the carcass of a burnt new Sienna car belonging to the chairman of the motor park union as well as other damaged vehicles. However, there were no passengers in sight.

The Isoko South Branch Chairman of the Delta State Motor Committee on Public Motor Parks and Transportation (DTMCMP), Comrade Bello Eghove, disclosed that armed men, suspected to be tricycle riders otherwise called Keke operators, invaded the park with various weapons and started shooting sporadically into the air.

Eghove added that there was an unprecedented uproar as passengers were forced to flee the park. He alleged that several threat messages, sent by the Keke operators prior to the incident, were reported to the Oleh Divisional Police Station. But, according to him, before the arrival of the police, the hoodlums had attacked the park.

The chairman said the crisis emanated from the regulation of ‘Keke’ routes, within specified boundaries in line with the state government’s directives banning tricycle operators from plying the highways. He added that the tricycle operators had on different occasions rejected the intervention of the local government. Also, the Secretary of the union, Mr. Sunday Obokeno, said the Keke operators came in six tricycles and were over 15 in number. Obokeno added that one of the attackers was dressed in red with native cowries tied around his head, demanding to see the chairman of the park. He said that from the way the invaders were harassing him, he could not disclose the whereabouts of the chairman, though he was within reach. The secretary said that though no life was lost, it would be difficult to get the accurate value of property destroyed, except after a thorough inventory.

Like this: Like Loading...