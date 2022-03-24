News

Delta PDP bans campaigns of calumny

The Delta State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has banned all governorship aspirants in the 2023 general election on the platform of the party from engaging in campaigns of calumny while jostling to succeed Governor Ifeanyi Okowa. The party warned that any aspirant that embarked on pull-him-down campaigns in total desperation to be the flag-bearer of the party from the primary election would face stiffer sanctions from the party.

The state Chairman of the party, Mr. Kingsley Esiso, supported by members of the State Working Committee (SWC) had yesterday in Asaba, the state capital, during the public Expression of Interest by the Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Rt. Hon Sheriff Oborevwori to contest the governorship election in 2023 elections, said campaigns should not in any way cause internal wrangling or acrimony in the party.

He said: “We encourage members of the PDP to aspire to various positions since aspiration is free. You have the right to aspire to be governor, so do other persons have the same rights. But do it with decorum, realising that other aspirants in the field are your brothers and sisters.” The Speaker said his vision is to keep the state ahead in all aspects of socio-economic well-being and to operate an open and responsive government that would meet the needs and aspirations of our people.

 

