Delta PDP congress: Okowa blastsAPC, others

Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, has damned the antics of the opposition political party in the state to distract his administration from finishing strong on its Smart Delta mantra of bold economic transformation.

This came barely two weeks after the Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, Sylvester Imonina, attacked the governor for adopting an interim fiscal measures to sustain public spending that reverted workers’ salaries from the new minimum wage of N30,000 to the old structure of N18,000, and described the decision as “demonic”.

But the governor broke his silence at the Cenotaph venue of the Delta PDP congress in Asaba, where he hailed the articulated spirit of the delegates and urged party supporters to redouble efforts to continue to retain and control the state. He said his detractors were blind to his achievements and had progressed in error as mere noising gongs.

He said, “We will not be distracted by those in the opposition party who cannot unite their family, not to talk of a party

strength of PDP is in our collective will to retain the state in all aspects and remain firmly in control. He appealed to party supporters to take caution while politicking, but consult with descency so as not distract his bid for a stronger Delta. While the governor commended the chairman of the five-man Congress Committee,

Dr, Lawrence Ezenwa, from the national headquarters of the party for a hitch-free exercise, the newly returned unopposed state Chairman, Olorogun Kingsley Esiso, warned against heating up the polity ahead of 2023 governorship.

He asked the opposition APC to steer clear of the state or risk being crushed by the moving train of PDP in the state.”

