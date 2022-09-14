News

Delta PDP targets 99% votes for Okowa

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole Comment(0)

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Delta State has set a target of 99 per cent votes cast during the 2023 general election in the state. Chairman of the party in the state, Chief Kingsley Esiso, said the election next year will be in honour of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, who has raised the bar for good governance to become the vice presidential candidate to Alhaji Atiku Abubakar. He said since power belongs to the people, there is a high possibility that the Atiku-Okowa candidature will ensure 99 per cent votes cast in the state for the PDP. During a general meeting of Isoko Unity Group in Emevor, Isoko North Local Government Area of the state, attended by the former Minority Leader and member representing Isoko Federal Constituency, Leo Ogor, the Delta South PDP senatorial candidate, Michael Diden, House of Representatives candidate for Isoko Federal Constituency, Engr. Jonathan Ukodhiko and Isoko North House of Assembly candidate, Bernard Odior.

 



