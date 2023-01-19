Delta PDP To Nigerians: Reject eight years of APC’s suffocating grip

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Delta State has urged Nigerians to reject the eight years of the suffocating grip of the All Progressives Congress (APC) with their votes but embrace the rescue Nigeria project of the PDP, being proclaimed by Alhaji Atiku Abubakar. The party listed the things the oil rich state benefitted from all the 2015 campaign promises of APC to include, ‘unabated insecurity, rising hunger and poverty, an economy plagued with huge debts, prostrate education, acutely exemplified by long closure of tertiary institutions, the abysmal state of federal roads across the country, and the scuttling of the structure of unity of the nation.’

The Director-General of Delta PDP Campaign Council, Chief Funkekeme Solomon, supported by the Director of Publicity, Prince Emma Amgbaduba and his Deputy, Fred Latimore, in Asaba yesterday said for Governor Okowa to become the vice president to Atiku, will be to the advantage of Delta State, and the benefit of Nigeria as large.

He said the change that APC promised Nigerians has been a disaster as it turned out to be a ruse, hence Nigerians should outrightly reject the party and its agents of destruction at all levels. He said PDP has engaged the 270 wards and the 25 council areas in Delta with issue-based campaigns of Atiku’s message of rescue, reset and rebuild Nigeria, as well as advancing Delta, but APC kept progressing in the error of campaign of calumny.

