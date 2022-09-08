Delta: Police arrest suspected robbers, cultists, drug peddlers, recover gun

The Delta State Police Command have arrested four suspected robbers and recovered a pistol with live ammunition along the Issele- Ogwashi-Uku road. The suspects identified as Eze Paul, 27, Henry Dukkwu, 28, and Anthony Onyekaba were arrested on September 5, around 11:25pm, by detectives attached to Eagle-Net Special Squad, while on patrol along Issele-Ogwashi-Uku road. In a statement yesterday, the Police Public Relations Officer PPRO), DSP Bright Edafe said when the policemen acting on intelligence intercepted a tricycle with Delta State Commercial colour with Registration number AWK 941 QC and tagged number DT/CT/10550B driven by one Onyekaba with four occupants. Edafe said after a thorough search, one Paul and Dukkwu, both of Issele-Azagba in Aniocha North Local Government Area were arrested with one locally made double barrel Pistol with two live cartridges concealed in a bag.

He said also recovered from the suspects include one Techno phone, one Infinix phone, one OPPO phone, and cash of N5,750, while investigation was ongoing on the matter. Meanwhile, police patrol team attached to Warri Area Command intercepted a suspicious looking boy identified as Conference Nyerhovwo, (20) of Jesse town in Ethiope West Local Government Area, Delta State, carrying a bag.

The policemen subjected the suspect and the bag to a search, upon searching it, one locally made cut-to-size double barrel short gun and four rounds of live cartridges were recovered from the bag. He was immediately whisked away and taken to the Area Command. Investigations later revealed that the suspect was on a revenge mission, claiming that some suspected cultists murdered his elder brother named Ovie Nyerhovwo, he claimed that he contacted one of his friend who lives in Ghana who gave him his gun. The police spokesperson, however, said, he was on his way to carry out the operation when he was arrested by the police and the gun was recovered from him. Investigation is ongoing. In another development, operatives attached to Special Anti- Cultism Unit (SACU) raided a black spot at Owa-Oyibo in Ika North East which led to the arrest of two drug dealers, one Mrs. Ogala Juliet, 42, and one Ifeadi Macaulay, 26. Some of the items recovered from the suspects include two bags of weeds suspected to be Indian hemp, 20 cans of liquid substances suspected to be “monkey tail, investigation is ongoing on the matter.

