Delta: Police arrest two for generating fake alerts to defraud POS operators, recover pistol

Taiwo Jimoh

Detectives attached to Delta State Police Command have arrested two suspects for allegedly generating fake alerts to defraud Point of Sale (POS) operators and also recovered one pistol from armed robbers in the state.

The suspects, identified as Ofemu Obus (23) and Henry Ekpu (28), were arrested by operatives of the Command’s Raiders Squad.

In a statement on Saturday, the Command Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Bright Edafe said the suspects specialised in defrauding unsuspecting POS operators by generating fake alerts which they use to deceive their victims and defraud them of their money. While the suspects are in custody, investigation is ongoing.

Operatives of Dragon patrol teams 29 and 26, led by an Assistant Superintendent of Police, while on stop and search duty along Warri-Sapele road by Okwuvo Okpe Local Government Area, intercepted a Daylong motorcycle with Registration number Delta UGH 353 VQ with two male occupants.

 

