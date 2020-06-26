News

Delta: Police confirm death of missing man

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Police in Delta on Tuesday confirmed the death of Mr Gideon Akwaran, a staff of College of Education, Agbor, who was recently reported missing.
Police spokesperson in the state, DSP Onome Onovwakpoyeya who made the confirmation to newsmen in Asaba, said that Akwaran’s lifeless body was found in Agbor on Monday by passers-by.
The deceased was reported missing on May 31 after leaving home to buy foodstuff in the market.
Onovwakpoyeya said police had commenced investigation into the matter to unravel the circumstances surrounding it.
“A case of missing person was reported at the Agbor Police Division; it was transferred to the State CID, Asaba, before the person was discovered dead,” she said.
Some community sources told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that Akwaran informed his neighbours of his intention to buy foodstuff before leaving the house.
They said that the decomposing body of Akwaran was found in a bush along the Agbor-Asaba Expressway.

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Insurance sector underwrites N490bn business in one year

Posted on Author Sunday Ojeme

The Nigerian Insurers Association (NIA) has said the volume of business written by the insurance sector grew from N413.8 billion in 2018 to about N490 billion in 2019, representing an increase of 15.55 per cent over 2018 figure. The outgoing chairman of the association, Tope Smart, disclosed this yesterday at the association’s virtual 49th Annual […]
News

Disputed property: Ogun couple seeks Obasanjo, Abiodun, IGP’s intervention

Posted on Author John Chikezie

Following alleged destruction of a property at Aiyetoro-Itele in Ogun State, a couple, Fasanya Salami Agbaje and his wife, Titilayo Fasanya has petition Governor Dapo Abiodun and the Inspector General to step into the matter with a view to rescuing them from land speculator. Agbaje, a retired Assistant Comptroller-General of Customs, however, appealed to Abiodun […]
News Top Stories

FAAN main impediment to flights resumption –Investigation

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

I t was clear that plans that resumption of domestic flights slated for today would not materialize due to the manner airlines and particularly the Federal Airports Authority (FAAN) were handling the guidelines handed to them by the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA). As at today, majority of the airlines are yet to meet the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: