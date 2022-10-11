Metro & Crime

Delta: Police nab armed robbery suspect, recover guns, cartridges

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh Comment(0)

Detectives attached to Delta State Police Command have arrested two suspected armed robbers in Warri and Oghara areas of the state.

The suspects were arrested in different locations in the state and guns were recovered from them. It was learnt that one  of them on September 9, when the operatives of the Command Eagle- Net Special Squad while on Aberdeen patrol in Warri, sighted a male passenger in a mini bus, carrying a bag, who upon sighting the Police, alighted from the mini bus and fled with the bag.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), a Deputy Superintendent of Police, DSP, Bright Edafe said the suspect whose name was unknown was suspicious hence the operative wen  after him.

The suspect on to feed. noticing that the Policemen were closing up on him, abandoned the bag and escaped into a nearby river. Edafe said when the bag was searched one locally made cut-to-size double barrel gun and one locally made short gun were recovered.

 

While, efforts are on to arrest the fleeing suspect. In another development, Police operatives attached to Oghara Police station led by the Divisional Crime Officer (DCO), while on stop and search duty along Ibori Road, Oghara in Ethiope East Local Government Area, intercepted one Famous Olotu (35) and the suspect was subjected to a thorough search during which, one locally made cut-to-size gun loaded with one live cartridge was recovered from him.

 

The police spokesperson however said the suspect was immediately taken into custody while investigation is ongoing.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Benue CAN urges FG to stop open visa policy to check influx of armed herdsmen

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen,

The Benue State chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Thursday urged the Federal Government to act fast and put a stop to it’s ‘visa on arrival policy’ saying it is a deliberate initiative to encourage the influx of armed herdsmen insurgents into the country. The organisation also condemned the killing of a student, […]
Metro & Crime

EFCC witch-hunting me – General cries to AGF, Malami

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa Abuja

Director of Finance and Administration in the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA), Brig. Gen. Jafaru Mohammed, has described his ongoing trial for alleged conspiracy, stealing and money laundering by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) a witch-haunt.   He also claimed that it was a vendetta by the EFCC’s investigating team leader, […]
Metro & Crime

Affordable, Quality Education: Igbinedion varsity partners Ehizua Hub for digital innovation

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Igbinedion University, Okada, Edo State, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Ehizua Hub to foster digital innovation and techpreneurship by providing equal access to affordable and quality education as well as bridge the financial and digital divides.   The Vice Chancellor of Igbinedion University, Prof Lawrence Ezemonye, disclosed this after a meeting with […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica