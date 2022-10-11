Delta: Police nab armed robbery suspect, recover guns, cartridges

Detectives attached to Delta State Police Command have arrested two suspected armed robbers in Warri and Oghara areas of the state.

The suspects were arrested in different locations in the state and guns were recovered from them. It was learnt that one of them on September 9, when the operatives of the Command Eagle- Net Special Squad while on Aberdeen patrol in Warri, sighted a male passenger in a mini bus, carrying a bag, who upon sighting the Police, alighted from the mini bus and fled with the bag.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), a Deputy Superintendent of Police, DSP, Bright Edafe said the suspect whose name was unknown was suspicious hence the operative wen after him.

The suspect on to feed. noticing that the Policemen were closing up on him, abandoned the bag and escaped into a nearby river. Edafe said when the bag was searched one locally made cut-to-size double barrel gun and one locally made short gun were recovered.

While, efforts are on to arrest the fleeing suspect. In another development, Police operatives attached to Oghara Police station led by the Divisional Crime Officer (DCO), while on stop and search duty along Ibori Road, Oghara in Ethiope East Local Government Area, intercepted one Famous Olotu (35) and the suspect was subjected to a thorough search during which, one locally made cut-to-size gun loaded with one live cartridge was recovered from him.

The police spokesperson however said the suspect was immediately taken into custody while investigation is ongoing.

