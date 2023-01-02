Delta: Police rescue 3 kidnapped victims

…recover locally-made gun

Detectives attached to the Delta State Police Command have rescued three kidnapped victims in the state. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Bright Edafe said policemen from Orerokpe Division were on visibility patrol along Warri/ Sapele road by Okuvo and Egborede communities, when they sighted some persons being dragged into the bush.

Edafe noted that the operatives suspected that they may have been kidnapped, so they trailed the kidnappers into the bush. The hoodlums, upon realising that the policemen were closing in on them, opened fire on the team and the policeman equally responded. The hoodlums who could not withstand the firepower of the operatives abandoned the victims and escaped.

The rescued victims (names withheld) are between the ages of 40 years, 54 year and 49 years, but were rescued unhurt and have been reunited with their families. While manhunt for the fleeing suspects is ongoing. In another development, on December 29, while police operatives attached to ‘A’ division Warri were on a stop and search duty at the front of Daudu Police Outpost, Kpesu community Warri, they sighted a tricycle driving against traffic.

In an attempt to stop them, the suspects dangerously maneuver the tricycle and escaped, but in the process, a black handbag fell from the tricycle. Upon searching the bag, one locally made cut-to-size pistol was recovered. Edafe, however, said, efforts to arrest the fleeing suspects are ongoing

