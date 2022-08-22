Metro & Crime

Delta police rescue kidnap victim, arrest 2 suspects

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh Comment(0)

Police operatives attached to the Delta State Command have rescued a kidnap victim and arrested two suspects in Warri. The victim was rescued on August 17, 2022 at about 1.45p.m. Policemen attached to Eagle- Net patrol team while on visibility and confidence-building patrol along Effurun roundabout, Warri, saw a large crowd beating two boys.

 

 

The Police rushed to the scene and rescued the boys from the mob. In a statement yesterday, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Bright Edafe, said during on the spot inquiry, it was discovered that they were suspected kidnappers. He said a woman accused the suspects of kidnapping her Delta police rescue kidnap victim, arrest 2 suspects 17-year-old son earlier that day.

 

The two suspects, Oti Shevire aged (32) and Amos (surname unknown), upon interrogation, confessed to the crime and led the policemen to their hideout, where the victim was rescued, and is currently receiving treatment. Suspects are in custody and investigation is ongoing.

 

According to Edafe, “On August 19, 2022, at around 8.15 p.m, police operatives attached to Dragon 26 and Dragon 29 while on intensive stop and search duty along Warri/ Sapele road, intercepted a Volkswagen Jetta commercial vehicle with registration number. PTN 242 TA, conveying some passengers from Sapele to Warri.

 

“The team subjected the passengers to a search, during which one locally made cut-to-size gun loaded with two live cartridges were recovered from one Aaron Uko, aged (22), of Sapele.

 

The Suspect concealed the gun in his body, close to his pri  vate part. “During preliminary investigation, it was revealed that he bought the gun in the year 2018 from a man nicknamed “OSE” for N27,000 and buried it in his house before leaving for Ghana. He was arrested and taken into custody, the exhibit recovered, and investigation is ongoing.

 

“The suspects were arrested in compliance with the directives of the Commissioner of Police, CP Ari Muhammed Ali, on the need for officers and men of the command to sustain the tempo in curbing crime and stop-and-search operations, the command was able to arrest the suspected kidnapper and rescued the victim.

“The CP wishes to use this medium to disabuse the minds of residents in the state from jungle justice, as no one has the right to take laws into his or her hands, as anyone found culpable will face the full wrath of the law.

 

The CP assures Deltans that the command is determined to reduce crime to the barest level in the state. He adjured residents to trust the process and believe in the command as criminals arrested will not go unpunished.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Robbers kill businessman in Sokoto

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Suspected robbers have shot dead a businessman, Obinna Egbochu, at Sabaru, Tamaje area of Sokoto in Sokoto State. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Muhammad Abba Sadiq, said investigations into the matter were on. Wife of the deceased, Mrs. Chka Obinna, said the gunmen invaded the residence of the prominent Sokoto businessman, Egbochu, on […]
Metro & Crime

Redouble your efforts, NSCDC officers charged

Posted on Author Ayobami Agboola, Osogbo

The Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Osun State, Emmanuel Ocheja has charged officers and men of the command to redouble their efforts at ensuring sustainable peace in the state.   He stated this in a statement made available to newsmen in Osogbo after addressing officers and men of the command […]
Metro & Crime

Police bust ‘OBJ’ drug cartel in Delta, arrest 25 suspected cultists

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole and Taiwo Jimoh

The surveillance crack team of the Delta State Police Command has raided and uncovered a hard drug black-spot at Okwuchi quarters at Eku in Ethiope East Local Government Area of Delta State and arrested a 24 year-old Larry Onifon, the leader of the cartel. The items recovered have been valued at over N1 million. The […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica