Police operatives attached to the Delta State Command have rescued a kidnap victim and arrested two suspects in Warri. The victim was rescued on August 17, 2022 at about 1.45p.m. Policemen attached to Eagle- Net patrol team while on visibility and confidence-building patrol along Effurun roundabout, Warri, saw a large crowd beating two boys.

The Police rushed to the scene and rescued the boys from the mob. In a statement yesterday, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Bright Edafe, said during on the spot inquiry, it was discovered that they were suspected kidnappers. He said a woman accused the suspects of kidnapping her Delta police rescue kidnap victim, arrest 2 suspects 17-year-old son earlier that day.

The two suspects, Oti Shevire aged (32) and Amos (surname unknown), upon interrogation, confessed to the crime and led the policemen to their hideout, where the victim was rescued, and is currently receiving treatment. Suspects are in custody and investigation is ongoing.

According to Edafe, “On August 19, 2022, at around 8.15 p.m, police operatives attached to Dragon 26 and Dragon 29 while on intensive stop and search duty along Warri/ Sapele road, intercepted a Volkswagen Jetta commercial vehicle with registration number. PTN 242 TA, conveying some passengers from Sapele to Warri.

“The team subjected the passengers to a search, during which one locally made cut-to-size gun loaded with two live cartridges were recovered from one Aaron Uko, aged (22), of Sapele.

The Suspect concealed the gun in his body, close to his pri vate part. “During preliminary investigation, it was revealed that he bought the gun in the year 2018 from a man nicknamed “OSE” for N27,000 and buried it in his house before leaving for Ghana. He was arrested and taken into custody, the exhibit recovered, and investigation is ongoing.

“The suspects were arrested in compliance with the directives of the Commissioner of Police, CP Ari Muhammed Ali, on the need for officers and men of the command to sustain the tempo in curbing crime and stop-and-search operations, the command was able to arrest the suspected kidnapper and rescued the victim.

“The CP wishes to use this medium to disabuse the minds of residents in the state from jungle justice, as no one has the right to take laws into his or her hands, as anyone found culpable will face the full wrath of the law.

The CP assures Deltans that the command is determined to reduce crime to the barest level in the state. He adjured residents to trust the process and believe in the command as criminals arrested will not go unpunished.”

