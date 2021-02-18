News

Delta: Private school owners protest multiple taxes, lack of no COVID-19 palliative

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole Comment(0)

Private school owners in Delta State, under their umbrella group, the National Association of Proprietors of Private Schools (NAPS), Delta State chapter yesterday protested against imposition of multiple taxes by the state Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education. This came as the ministry condemned in strong terms, the claim by a faction of private school proprietors that the state government had considered a waiver of the payment of the annual licence renewal fee payable by private schools as part of efforts to cushion the effects of COVID-19 pandemic.

To this effect, the Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Patrick Ukah, yesterday in Asaba, the state capital, however, decried the attitude of the private school owners for directing its members to reject any demand for evidence of such payment by Chief Inspectors of Education (CIEs) in view of the ongoing clearance for registration for the 2021 Cognitive/ Placement Examination and the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE). But, the protesters, who stormed the Government House in Asaba, carrying placards with various inscriptions such as “Delta State Government is insensitive to private schools owner,” “We say no to extortion,” “private schools are complementing not competing with government,” “No to annual renewal of license,” “Lamented that private schools in the state are been overburdened with several taxes from the government.”

Their Vice Chairman, Onodaro Austin, therefore, urged the state government to provide a level playing field for private schools to operate in the state, saying: “We are here to protest against extortion and intimidation by the government and its agencies against private schools.” He added: “Unlike the government schools, private schools run a 9-3-4 system of education. Under this system there is meant to be internal migration from Primary 6 to JSS 1, but the government has taken it as a responsibility to organise examination as a tool for extortion from private schools.”

Our Reporters

