Delta produces 2021 Maltina Teacher of Year

Kayode Olanrewaju

For the second time in the series, Delta State on Friday produced the 2021 Maltina Teacher of the Year.

A teacher from James Hope Royal College, Agbor in Delta State, Mr Taye Abanika emerged the winner of the yearly Maltina Teacher of the Year(MTOY) Award, instituted in 2015 by the Nigerian Breweries Plc.

In the award, sponsored under the auspices of Nigerian Breweries Felix Ohiwerei Education Foundation,
Mr Isaac Pave, a teacher from Taraba State and Margaret Ofordun, a teacher from the Federal Capital Territory came second and third respectively.

Abanika was crowned as winner of the award, which entered its seventh edition on Friday night at the grand finale of the 2021 MTOY Award ceremony held at Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The event was attended by the Minister of State for Education, Mr. Chukwuemeka Uwajiuba, who also represented the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo; Lagos State Governor, Sanwo-Olu, who was also represented by the state’s Commissioner for Education, Mrs. Folasade Adefisayo; the Registrar/CEO of the Teacher’s Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN), Prof. Josiah Ajiboye; National Secretary, Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), Dr. Mike Ene; President of All Nigeria Confederation of Principals of Secondary Schools (ANCOPSS), Mr. Anselm Izuagie, among others dignitaries.

Abanika, who teaches Design Technology, became the second teacher from Delta State to win the award after Mr. Felix Ariguzo, a teacher at Master Care International School Asaba, who won the 2017 edition.

The MTOY Award is to identify and showcase committed and hardworking secondary school teachers nationwide and consequently lift the education sector and the nation as a whole.

However, for emerging the overall winner, Abanika received a gold trophy, a Certificate of Excellence and N6.5 million money prize.

He received N1 million as star prize, and will get N1 million every year for the next five years, provided he remains a teacher and he would also attend all-expenses-paid capacity development programme abroad.

His school would also get a block of six classrooms, or any other facilities as preferred by the school to be built by Nigerian Breweries.

In his remarks,  the Vice President, Prof. Osinbajo commended Nigerian Breweries for providing the platform, saying the impact of MTOY Award had truly reflected in the performance of the teachers, their students, and also the education sector in general.

Also, the Lagos State Governor said teachers are critical stakeholders in the education sector and therefore deserved recognition and celebration by the society.

