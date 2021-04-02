Business

Delta promises wealth creating channels for youth

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

In abid to rein in its army of idle youths, Delta State government has promised to create opportunities for them to make wealth. Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, who started this at the graduation and presentation of starter-packs to 776 beneficiaries of the state government’s Rural Youth Skills Acquisition (RYSA) programme in Asaba, said his administration would continue to provide opportunities for the youth in the state to be self-employed and be wealth creators. He said the state government had various skills acquisition programmes aimed at grooming an “army of entrepreneurs.”

Okowa listed some of the programmes to include Skills Training and Entrepreneurship Programme (STEP), Youth Agricultural Entrepreneurs Programme (YAGEP), Women Empowerment and Skills Acquisition Programme (WESAP) and Girls Entrepreneurship and Skills Training (GEST) Programme. He assured the people that his administration would continue to fund all the programmes till the end of his tenure “to drastically reduce youth unemployment in the state.’’ “Hopefully, by that time the era of our young people roaming the streets in search of non-existent jobs would have become a thing of the past,” he added.

He explained that the graduation and presentation of starter- packs to the RYSA beneficiaries was another major step in the match towards building a new generation of small business owners in Delta. “Less than a week ago, we empowered 437 young ladies with various starter-packs to commence their businesses. Today, we are resourcing 776 young men and women under our Rural Youth Skills Acquisition Programme (RYSA). “As it is with all our entrepreneurship development programmes, they have been taken through a rigorous train ing regiment which included modules in personal effectiveness, business management and proficiency test.

“Those that are being empowered today have proved their worth and readiness to commence their entrepreneurial journey. “I am pleased with the reports I received from the managers of the programme. This pioneer set has set a new standard for future beneficiaries as they voluntarily engaged in various community services at their own cost,” Okowa said. He commended the Com-missioner for Youth Development, Mr Ifeanyi Egwuyenga, the trainers and administrative staff for the successful conclusion of the first cycle of RYSA and urged the beneficiaries to remain focused by avoiding distractions.

He advised the beneficiaries to apply “the principle of deferred gratification” to enable them to grow their businesses. Also speaking at the ceremony, Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State described Okowa as “a governor of class that believes in a prosperous society through human capital development and infrastructure transformation.” Ikpeazu said that no society could break through if frantic effort was not made to re-orientate and develop the skills of youths, and lauded his host for giving Delta youths opportunity to achieve their dreams. He charged the graduands to uphold integrity and diligence so as to excel in their chosen businesses.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Etete: JPMorgan to identify bankers in suspicious transfers

Posted on Author Our Reporters

JPMorgan Chase & Co. has agreed to identify any bank officials who signed off on $875 million of transfers to a former Nigerian oil minister, Dan Etete, after the government said that some of the lender’s own managers expressed concerns, Bloomberg said in a report yesterday. Nigeria has accused the U.S. bank in a London […]
Business

BIS unveils work programme

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The Bank for International Settlements’ (BIS) Innovation Hub (BISIH) has set out its work programme, demonstrating its focus on six key areas as it fosters international collaboration among central banks on innovative financial technology.   It said in a statement at the weekend that the six key areas are Suptech and regtech; Nextgeneration financial market […]
Business

Report: Nigeria among dumping grounds for obsolete air conditioners

Posted on Author Sunday Ojeme

GROWTH From 2005 to 2019, Africa’s market for new split room air conditioners (RACs) grew by an estimated 14 per cent   A new report on environmental dumping finds that 35 per cent of the room air conditioners (RACs) sold in Nigeria and many Africa’s largest countries do not meet minimum energy efficiency standards in […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica