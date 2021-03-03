News

Delta: Protesting Shoprite workers disrupt sales, patronage

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole

The Shoprite Mall at Effurun in Delta State was yesterday shut down by protesting workers of the South African firm over ill-treatment by the management. The aggrieved workers were said to have resumed duties yesterday morning and blocked the entrance to the shopping mall, accusing the management of inhuman treatment. One of the protesters said that the protest or peaceful demonstration was stage in order to reject what they described as “the new face of slavery” the operators of the mall subtly introduced into the country.

“The era of slave trade had gone. We have received independence from the colonial masters. So, any form of slavery is inhuman and should be rejected. We are being maltreated here. This is what we are out to kick against,” the protester said. The source, who preferred anonymity, further said the protest was taking place simultaneously in all Shoprite Malls across the country, but that of Asaba, the state capital was allegedly curtailed by the authority immediately they got wind of it.

