Delta: Protests, petitions rock judicial panel’s sitting

There was commotion yesterday at the Delta State Judicial Panel of Inquiry into Police Brutality and Extra-Judicial Killings, sitting in Warri. This was as the kinsmen and relative of victims of police brutalities, who were alleged to have been gruesomely murdered across the state, stormed the venue of the sitting of the panel in protest against what they described as inconclusive murder cases investigations by the police.

Leading the protest were the family members of a former governorship candidate of the Citizens Peoples Party (CPP) in the state, Chief Ogbe Onokpite, who was allegedly killed by police operatives at the Beeland Hotel, Orhuwhorun in Udu Local Government Area of the state about nine years ago, at the age of 38 years. His remains were said to have buried two years after when investigations into the murder case was allegedly stalled.

However, the family members, who are demanding justice for their slain brother, son and friend, staged a protest to the Governor’s Office Annex, along Edjeba Road in Warri, where the panel was sitting to receive complaints and petitions and pass judgement.

The family said they were committed to ensuring that justice prevailed over their son’s gruesome murder, even as the leader of the protesters, Mr. Victor Onokpite, supported by Karo Erueme noted that they were at the Judiciary Panel to further push for justice for the late politician.

Like this: Like Loading...