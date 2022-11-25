Delta rates WAEC high in conduct, students’ assessment

The Delta State Government has lauded the West African Examination Council (WAEC) for the effective conduct of examination and proper assessment of students. The State Commissioner for Secondary Education, Mrs. Rose Ezewu, gave the commendation in Asaba, when the chairman and members of the National Committee of WAEC paid her a courtesy call as part of its 60th meeting in the state. Mrs. Ezewu noted that the Okowa administration has continued to prioritise the education system, adding that the WAEC had proven to be reliable in the conduct of its examinations. She pledged government’s support for the council through the State Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education.

In his remarks, Permanent Secretary in the Delta State Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education, Mr. Augustine Oghoro, described WAEC as a foremost examination body saddled with the responsibility of providing quality and reliable educational assessment.

Oghoro stated that the certificate issued by the council was equivalent to those issued internationally, stressing that the council had formidable structures that always ensured smooth conduct of its examination. Earlier, the chairman of the National Committee meeting of WAEC, Hajiya Binta Abdulkadir, had revealed that they were in Delta state for the 60th meeting of the Nigerian National Committee meeting of the council. Abdulkadir, who is the Director of Secondary

