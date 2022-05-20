Delta reads riot act to IPOB, approves N5.1bn Conference Centre project

The Delta State Government yesterday urged adherents of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) to stay clear of the state as security agents have been placed on red alert over the influx of hoodlums. Thiscameafterhoodlums suspected to be members of thegroupcausedmayhemat Ugbolutown, aneighbouring community to Asaba, and killed two truck drivers of a cement factory. Also, the warning came after the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Chief Patrick Ukah in a signed-statement expressed displeasure over the uproar they triggered in the state over sit-at-home order.

The Commissioner of Information, Mr Charles Aniagwu, who spoke after the state’s Executive Council meeting in Asaba yesterday urged residents of the state to be calm and go about their lawful business. He blamed the poor management of the agitators before it dovetailed into a fullblown crisis on the Federal Government, saying: “We are pleading with those who are proponents of the sit-athometolookforothermeans of agitation without causing loss of life or damage to the economy of South Eastern states. We have placed security agents on red alert about their infiltration into the state.

“The Federal Government should handle the issue of Nnamdi Kanu with intelligenceto prevent it from escalating beyond this. He added that Delta State would invest N5.1 billion for the construction of the International Conference Centre in Asaba, the state capital even as he maintained that the state would complete the project within 12 months, having approved a 35 per cent mobilisation fee to the contractorforpromptproject delivery.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...