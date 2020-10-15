News

Delta rejects FDC, AAC’s poor economy reports

Delta State Government has faulted the misrepresentation of the prevailing economic indices in the state by the Financial Directives Company (FDC) which was supported by the Delta Chapter of African Action Congress (AAC).

The state maintained that there was no iota of truth in the report and urged the public to disregard it. The Commissioner for Information in the state, Mr Charles Aniagwu, who expressed displeasure that it was misleading in Asaba, insisted that it was not at variance with the reality on ground in the state. He wondered why AAC catched on the the report and used one of the national newspapers (not New Telegraph) to malign the state.

AAC alleged that based on the findings pf FDC, Delta had fallen under fairly miserable states in Nigeria. He explained that the Economic Confidential in its Annual States Viability Index (ASVI) report of 2018 and 2019, ranked Delta among 10 states that are economically viable having grossed a yearly IGR of not less than 20 per cent of its FAAC allocation. He said the report listed seven states – Lagos, Ogun, Rivers, Edo, Enugu, Ondo and Delta in Southern Nigeria that recorded over 20 per cent IGR in 2018 and 2019, while three states in the North viz; Kwara, Kano and Kaduna fall within the same improved revenue bracket.

He queried how FDC arrived at its report. Aniagwu said, “The improved condition of living in Delta was further buttressed by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) in its recent report where it ranked Delta as second least poor state in Nigeria.

