Delta rejects ‘Warri neglect’ campaigns against Okowa

The Executive Assistant to the Delta State Governor on Communications, Dr. Fred Oghenesivbe, has debunked the claim that the execution of infrastructural projects by Governor Ifeanyi Okowa’s administration is lopsided. Rather, he said that the governor had focused on handing over a ‘Stronger Delta’ to his successor at the end of his tenure in 2023. A group, the Warri Rebirth Movement (WRM), had, a few days ago, blamed sectionalism as the bane of underdevelopment of some cities in the state.

But Oghenesivbe had yesterday in Asaba, the state capital, described such claim as an “unjust, baseless, misleading and misinformation.” He maintained that Governor Okowa had developed infrastructure in the three senatorial districts and impacted positively on every local government area of the state without nepotism, tribalism and partiality.

He said: “The establishment of a development agency for Effurun, Uvwie and Warri environs by this administration remained a deliberate effort by the governor to address the problems of critical infrastructure deficit in those areas. “In line with the SMART Agenda and Stronger Delta mantra of Governor Okowa’s administration, the Director-General of the Agency, Ovuzorie Macaulay and his team are working round the clock to implement projects and other assigned responsibilities of the agency.”

Oghenesivbe further noted that the COVID-19 pandemic, which caused global economic depression and series of lockdown, was largely responsible for the perceived slow implementation of infrastructure projects across board, even as he pointed out that several projects had been approved for the agency and must be completed and commissioned before the terminal date of Governor Okowa’s administration.

Like this: Like Loading...