News

Delta rejigs 2021 budget to diversify economy, upscale employment

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole Comment(0)

The Delta State Government has broken down the N378.48 billion budget as a strategic framework and economic direction to diversify the economy by reducing over dependence on oil, and to scale up funding of entrepreneurship in micro, small and medium employment. This is also as the state government strengthened its Public Financial Management, Monitoring and Evaluation processes and systems to promote better public sector service delivery.

T he state Commissioner for Finance, Fidelis Tilije; joined by the Commissioner for Economic Planning, Barry Gbee and their Information counterpart, Mr. Charles Aniagwu, during the breakdown presentation yesterday in Asaba, the state capital, however, said attention would be shifted to agriculture with a view to providing increased food security and functioning food supply chains.

“In the state’s 2021 budget policy thrust, the key priorities will include provision of opportunities for youths, women and unemployed graduates under the various job creation programmes and schemes initiated by the government,” he added. According to Tilije, more emphasis would be paid to Social Investment Programmes (SIP) to boost livelihood support for widows’ welfare, the girl-child, physically-challenged empowerment and other vulnerable groups. He said the state’s debt profile, which stood at N207 billion, representing eight per cent of the budget for the fiscal year, had not exceeded the 40 per cent benchmark for borrowing.

The Information Commissioner, Aniagwu, therefore, denied that the 2021 budget was padded with N5.5 billion by the state House of Assembly, but said that the increase was included to accommodate efficiency in spending, improved projects execution and capture other needs not adequately provided for as presented to the House.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

NGO charts way forward for education in post-COVID-19

Posted on Author Edwin Usoboh

G iven the effects of the ravaging Corona Virus Disease (COVID-19) pandemic on education, and the inability of the government to determine when schools will reopen for normal academic activities due to the lockdown, a non-governmental organisation, the Carisma4U has spoken of plans to chart a new direction for  schools in order to be more […]

arewa consultative forum acf
News Top Stories

ACF: Nigeria’s governance standard has fallen

Posted on Author Baba Negedu KADUNA

…declares support for #EndSARS protest   …calls for reduction in public officers’ pay     Northern’s apex group, the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), yesterday, rose from its National Executive Council (NEC) in Kaduna with a declaration that the standard of governance in Nigeria has fallen.   A communiqué after the meeting made available to newsmen […]
News

Youths vandalise warehouses in C’River, govt imposes curfew

Posted on Author Clement James CALABAR

About two ware houses have been looted and the office of the Nigerian Chronicle burnt down in a renewed COVID-19 crises in Cross River State.   The hoodlums first went to the government warehouse situated at Bishop Mongnor street at the State housing and carted away what was stored there as Covid-19 goods that were […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: