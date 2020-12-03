Delta rejigs 2021 budget to diversify economy, upscale employment

The Delta State Government has broken down the N378.48 billion budget as a strategic framework and economic direction to diversify the economy by reducing over dependence on oil, and to scale up funding of entrepreneurship in micro, small and medium employment. This is also as the state government strengthened its Public Financial Management, Monitoring and Evaluation processes and systems to promote better public sector service delivery.

T he state Commissioner for Finance, Fidelis Tilije; joined by the Commissioner for Economic Planning, Barry Gbee and their Information counterpart, Mr. Charles Aniagwu, during the breakdown presentation yesterday in Asaba, the state capital, however, said attention would be shifted to agriculture with a view to providing increased food security and functioning food supply chains.

“In the state’s 2021 budget policy thrust, the key priorities will include provision of opportunities for youths, women and unemployed graduates under the various job creation programmes and schemes initiated by the government,” he added. According to Tilije, more emphasis would be paid to Social Investment Programmes (SIP) to boost livelihood support for widows’ welfare, the girl-child, physically-challenged empowerment and other vulnerable groups. He said the state’s debt profile, which stood at N207 billion, representing eight per cent of the budget for the fiscal year, had not exceeded the 40 per cent benchmark for borrowing.

The Information Commissioner, Aniagwu, therefore, denied that the 2021 budget was padded with N5.5 billion by the state House of Assembly, but said that the increase was included to accommodate efficiency in spending, improved projects execution and capture other needs not adequately provided for as presented to the House.

